Two suspects arrested in connection to Sunday's attempted shooting in Comstock Park

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are under arrest in connection to an attempted shooting from Sunday in Comstock Park.

A person called 911, reporting they were being chased by multiple people armed with guns, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the area near Stoney Creek Avenue and Lamoreaux Drive around 4:30 p.m. on November 30, they found multiple people the sheriff's office said were involved in the situation.

Detectives seized multiple firearms from those individuals and documented several homes damaged in the fracas.

Ultimately two people were arrested, but as of Tuesday morning they have not been arraigned on any charges.

The investigation into what happened Sunday in Comstock Park remains active. Anyone with information on the attempted shooting is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

