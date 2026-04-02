Surveillance video reveals Alpine Township Walmart stabbing and bystanders stopping the fleeing suspect

ALPINE TWP., Mich. — Newly obtained surveillance and body camera footage shows the moments surrounding a stabbing at an Alpine Township Walmart last August, as well as the arrest of the suspect.

Walker Northview Comstock Park Man charged in stabbing incident at Alpine Township Walmart Matt Witkos

Christian Thompson faces one charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. The footage was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Kent County Jail Christian Thompson

Video shows Thompson entering the store, the altercation, his exit, and his subsequent arrest. According to a probable cause affidavit, Thompson told police the incident was a "spur of the moment" reaction driven by frustration over not being able to find his truck. He believed the group of three people he approached might have had something to do with his truck being stolen.

The victim told police he was looking at speakers with his brother and a friend when he was stabbed multiple times.

Surveillance video captures Thompson fleeing on foot through the parking lot. Several bystanders intervened to stop him. One person hit Thompson with a car, and another used a shopping cart to pin him to the ground until deputies arrived.

Body camera footage shows an arresting officer handcuffing Thompson, pulling him from the ground, searching him, and placing him in a police cruiser.

The case is currently in Circuit Court. A status conference for Thompson is scheduled for later this month, according to online court records.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube