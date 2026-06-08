SOLD OUT SUNDAY: Tigers' Tarik Skubal takes the mound with the Whitecaps in rehab appearance

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Nearly 9,000 fans packed LMCU Ballpark on Sunday to watch Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal make his rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps — and he did not disappoint.

Skubal, who underwent elbow surgery last month, completed five shutout innings, recorded 6 strikeouts, and allowed only 2 hits against the Dayton Dragons. He threw 54 pitches, 44 of which were strikes, and topped out at 99 miles per hour on one of his fastballs. The Whitecaps won 8-0.

A sea of Skubal jerseys filled the sold-out ballpark as fans turned out to welcome the two-time Cy Young Award winner back to the mound.

Fan Karleigh said she made sure to dress the part for the occasion.

"Yup, we're pulling the jersey out today," Karleigh said. "It's great to see him throwing again after his injury."

'Best pitcher in the world': Tigers' Tarik Skubal works 5 scoreless innings in rehabilitation appearance

Many fans, including Brendan, had no idea Skubal was set to pitch when they purchased their tickets. When he found out, he said his reaction was anything but calm.

"I was freaking out. I was like no way, I get to watch the best pitcher in baseball out in West Michigan," Brendan said. "Getting to see him wear the West Michigan Whitecaps jersey is awesome to see."

Skubal's last appearance in a Whitecaps jersey came during his rookie season in 2018. Sunday's rehab start marked his return to the ballpark where his professional career began.

Father and son Jeff and Ezekiel were also in the stands to take in the shutout victory. Jeff said watching the game together was about more than baseball.

"Him now getting into sports, watching it with me is really a bonding experience for us," Jeff said.

Ezekiel said he has a special connection to Skubal — they are both left-handed. When asked for his thoughts on Skubal's rehab start, Ezekiel kept it simple.

"G-o-o-d. Good," Ezekiel said.

The Whitecaps beat the Dayton Dragons 8-0, with Skubal pitching five scoreless innings.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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