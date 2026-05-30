Sheriff: Woman hurt in Plainfield Twp. house explosion has died

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the woman pulled from a house explosion in Plainfield Twp. earlier this week has died.

FOX 17 Lucy Preston

Neighbors pulled Lucy Preston from her burning home on Rollaway Dr. Tuesday morning. She was hospitalized with fourth degree burns.

Investigators say they believe the explosion was an attempted murder-suicide by Preston's husband. His body was pulled from the wreckage.

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Part of Preston's legacy is through her nonprofit, Busia's Boutique. The organization provides free clothing and toiletries for families in need.

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Those who would like to donate to Lucy Preston's GoFundMe can click here.

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