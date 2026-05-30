PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Polish community in Grand Rapids is working to keep Lucy Preston’s nonprofit mission alive after she was critically injured in a Plainfield Township home explosion that left her with fourth-degree burns. Preston remains in the intensive care unit.

Watch: Friends, community rally to keep Plainfield Township explosion victim's charity mission alive

Friends, community rally to keep Plainfield Township explosion victim's charity mission alive

Preston founded Busia’s Boutique at Jackson Street Hall in 2024. The organization provides free clothing and toiletries for families in need.

“She’s bubbly, joyful, kind,” said Anna Tylzynski, president of the Polish National Aid Society. “She provides joy, she gives joy, she is joy.”

Preston was an active member of the Polish National Aid Society before launching her nonprofit.

"When we started our renovation, Lucy was right along all of us, tearing off the old siding and things like that," Tylzynski said. "Lucy said, wouldn't a children's clothing mission be appropriate, and it just went from there."

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The nonprofit has since served a large number of families, gathering donations from local businesses, organizations, and neighbors.

"She provides clothing to the community, children, and toiletries, things that children need, young adults, and some men and women in our community," Tylzynski said.

Preston's involvement in the community extended beyond Busia's Boutique.

"She will pitch in wherever. Also has run the children's Christmas program, where we buy gifts for our member families for the young children," Tylzynski said.

GoFundMe/Marzanna B.

With Preston in the ICU, the Polish National Aid Society's 200 members are working together to keep her mission going.

"We have help to continue this mission of hers in her absence and make sure that we are still providing aid to our community as we have been since 1878," Tylzynski said.

Those who would like to donate to Lucy Preston's GoFundMe can click here. To learn more about Busia's Boutique, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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