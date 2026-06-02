Robinette's Apple Haus reopens for summer after first major closure in nearly 20 years

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The wait is over for fans of Robinette's Apple Haus. The Grand Rapids staple is welcoming back guests for the summer following an unexpected seasonal shutdown that began in January.

The family said the closure allowed them to tackle demanding jobs, including farming and marketing, more effectively.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Why Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is closed until June

It marked the first major closure for the farm in nearly 20 years. During that time, the upstairs level of the iconic red barn was transformed into Barzilla Barn and Winery.

The orchard is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The winery opens at 10 a.m.

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