Why Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is closed until June

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The pruning shears click steadily in the crisp January air as Ed Robinette works his way through rows of Premier Honeycrisp trees, each one getting what son Allan Robinette calls "a haircut." Ed methodically removes the three largest branches from each tree — a ritual that will continue through April across the entire orchard.

The Robinette family will be working on various projects between now and June 2, 2026.

For the first time since 2008-2009, Robinette's is closed to the public for several months — a move that's generating plenty of conversation among loyal customers.

"Economically speaking, it kind of makes more sense for us to focus most of our resources on the time of year where most of our foot traffic is," Allan explains.

The decision wasn't made lightly. Robinette's has built a devoted following of customers who depend on their fresh donuts, apple products, cherries, peaches, and warm customer service throughout the year. But Allan, who describes himself as "a customer service guy at heart," says the seasonal closure allows the family operation to tackle some demanding jobs more effectively.

"We've got my dad, my two uncles, my mom, my aunt — that's our management team," he says. "In addition to doing all the farming work, we're also managing a market. It's hard to split your focus and do all the farming work."

The winter and early spring months are crucial for orchard maintenance. Apple trees get pruned first because they can handle having their branches cut in cold weather. Sweet cherries come next in early April, followed by peaches in mid-April when green tissue emerges — a signal that helps Allan determine which wood is alive and worth keeping.

Beyond the orchard work, there's a long list of improvements that have been put off for years. The barn needs painting, a tile floor requires attention because the ground has shifted, and drop ceiling work hasn't been touched since their last extended closure 15 years ago.

"It's hard to do that when we're operating," Allan notes, and that reality "really played into the decision to do this."

The closure also affects their winery operations, which have been open year-round since 2010. But even that's evolving — Robinette's is transitioning to hard cider production in cans and exploring the growing market for non-alcoholic beverages.

"A lot of consumer demand is not necessarily for alcohol anymore," Allan observes. "Whether it's seltzers or non-alcoholic beverages, that's something that's been really big and something we're going to take a serious look at."

For customers wondering if this is the new normal, Allan emphasizes flexibility. The family is already planning special events — like limited hours during an April 5K run where they'll serve their famous donuts — and they're monitoring customer demand to determine if future closures might be shorter.

"It may not be the same amount of time next year, and we're going to evaluate that as we do it," he says.

The seasonal shutdown is actually common practice in their industry. Most orchards close outside their peak seasons, something that surprised Allan when he surveyed colleagues across the business.

"We talked to a lot of our peers, and they said, 'We don't stay open year round. We were surprised you did,'" he recalls.

