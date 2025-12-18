Play it safe when hiring a snowplow you see on social media

WALKER, Mich. — It seems every time snow starts falling, my Facebook feed lights up with posts from folks offering their snow plowing services.

While some of these offers might be legitimate, consumer protection experts and established snow removal companies warn that homeowners need to be careful when hiring from social media.

"I would be worried," says Jon Geer, director of maintenance operations and sales for Alfresco Landscapes in Walker. With 40 years in the business—he started plowing snow at age 15—Geer has seen it all.

"You don't know if that individual is licensed, if he's insured, if he has liability insurance, if he's licensed with the city to which he's providing services in," Geer explains. "It can become a problem."

Nakia Mills from the Better Business Bureau of Michigan sees the same pattern every winter. "It's pretty common; every time there's a lot of snow that hits the ground, these people come out of everywhere," Mills says. "Some are legitimate companies. But the thing in general, we always tell people to be careful about with social media, especially you just don't know."

According to Mills, the BBB receives reports nationwide about snowplow scams following bad storms. The pattern is predictable: "They say, hey, I can remove your snow. Sign up with me. A lot of times, they try to get a payment upfront in full. And then if you ever did see them in person, they just never come back."

Geer confirms what the BBB is seeing. "A lot of those people, if you pay ... first, they don't show up," he warns. "If you're using Facebook to find your plow service, and you're expected to pay up front, I would be cautious."

The contrast between legitimate businesses and Facebook advertisers couldn't be starker. At Alfresco, which employs 26 people at peak season with 13 dedicated to snow removal, there's a formal process involving proposals, contracts, payments, and 24-hour dispatch services. Drivers are expected to respond within an hour of a call.

"There's a lot of stuff that goes on in the background that even the client doesn't see," Geer explains. Every client receives email correspondence before plowing begins, explaining when crews will arrive and what to expect.

Compare that to what Geer sees from unlicensed operators: "They're usually going to be on the quick and quick and dirty $20, it's done."

The licensing issue runs deeper than many consumers realize. In Walker alone, Geer says only 22 contractors are properly licensed, while an estimated 30 to 50 provide services. "That leaves about 20 of those that are not licensed within the city that are providing services," he notes.

Licensed snow removal businesses must comply with state, city, and county requirements, carry insurance, and display their business name prominently on vehicles—all requirements that protect consumers.

So how can homeowners protect themselves? Mills recommends asking detailed questions: "How many plows do you have? What type of plow do you have? What happens if your plow breaks down? If it's a scammer, they're not as prepared to answer these sorts of things."

Other red flags include demands for full payment upfront and reluctance to provide references. Legitimate companies should have customers willing to vouch for their work.

For research, Mills suggests checking the BBB website for complaints and using the scam tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker. Consumers should also verify licensing with their local municipality—something many people don't realize is required.

"Facebook isn't one way to check," Geer advises. "Better Business Bureau, check with the city or township that the service is being provided to. They have a list of contractors that are licensed to provide services."

The old saying "you get what you pay for" applies here. While that $20 Facebook offer might seem tempting, the headaches that follow—blocked driveways, snow left on streets, damage to property, or simply no-shows—make the savings hardly worth it.

Do you have a story idea in Walker, Northview, or Comstock Park? Email robb.westaby@fox17online.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

