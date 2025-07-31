Plainfield Avenue construction causes disruption for drivers and businesses

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ongoing construction on Plainfield Avenue is creating short-term inconveniences for drivers and local businesses.

As the project unfolds, residents and business owners express concerns about accessibility.

“It's harder to access the restaurant," says Kaysha Pell, human resources and marketing manager for breakfast restaurant Anna's House. "(Customers) have to drive past the restaurant, turn around and come back, and it's going to be that way long term is our understanding from the township." Long term, because one of the new concrete medians is right in front of Anna's House.

Traffic delays are also a significant issue. A trip that typically takes 10 minutes can now take up to 30 minutes due to slow-moving vehicles and limited lane availability.

Jennifer DeHaan. deputy manager for Plainfield Township, told us the landscaped medians grew out of feedback from the community expressing a desire for more greening and landscaping along the Plainfield Avenue corridor.

The new median buffers are also designed to enhance pedestrian safety, allowing people to stop in a designated space while crossing. "People will be able to stop there in the middle of having safe refuge to cross.”

However, businesses are feeling the impact of the construction. Pell admitted Anna's House has seen a decline in sales, even during peak hours. "We're hoping that we can come up with a positive solution for everybody involved so that businesses along this corridor don't continue to see losses."

The final stage of the project includes rebuilding the pavement, which is scheduled for completion in November.

“I think anytime you have construction on a road, there are short term pains, but hopefully that lead to long term gains," said DeHaan.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

