Pair of companies open new facility on former DeltaPlex property

WALKER, Mich. — A pair of companies celebrated the grand opening of a new joint facility on part of the former DeltaPlex property in Walker on Tuesday.

Aurora North America and FS-BF North America opened the building on Hillside Drive on April 21. Aurora provides 3D laser scanning services to a variety of businesses, making it easy to get the dimensions of components, ensure quality control, and reverse engineer devices. FS-BF, a Germany-based company, produces a number of sealants used in bathrooms, kitchens, and other locations for residential and commercial applications.

The two companies said they saw a need for added production in the U.S., picking West Michigan because of our neighbor's talents, supportive business environment, and ease of access to transportation avenues.

"After a couple of months hard work, we built up this new building, new facility, deliver all the equipment we need and automated it, and hire the people, train them," said FS-BF CEO Rüdiger Schuck. "And now finally, we have our big day, the grand opening, and we can cut the ribbon."

WXMI/Jim Sutton Rüdiger Schuck CEO of FS-BF North America

FS-BF expects to have more than 40 employees at the Walker facility once production reaches full capacity in 2030. The building cost the company more than $10 million, but Schuck said it could spend a few million more to expand the facility. From groundbreaking to ribbon cutting, the building took just 11 months to complete.

The facility filled what used to be part of the parking lot for the former DeltaPlex arena that closed down in 2022.

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