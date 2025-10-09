Motorcyclist seriously injured in Walker crash

WALKER, Mich. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday morning in Walker.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on October 9 at the intersection of 3 mile Road and Walkent Drive. Early information from the Walker Police Department said the 54-year-old motorcyclist was headed east on 3 Mile when a car headed the other direction went to turn left on Walkent, pulling into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 28-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.

Investigators said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. They are still working on what led up to it.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked ton contact the Walker Police Department at (616) 791-6788. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345

