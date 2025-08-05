More than 1,000 expected at Walker's National Night Out

WALKER, Mich. — More than 1,000 residents are expected at the National Night Out event in Walker.

For the 11th year, it will be held at the Feyen Zylstra building at 2396 Hillside Dr NW, just east of Alpine Avenue.

The gathering has evolved over the years.

“Originally National Night Out was designed for neighborhood watch groups,” said Officer Tyler Glass of the Walker Police Department's Community Outreach and Engagement Unit. “We'd go down to specific block parties in neighborhoods, and they would then ask us questions about neighborhood safety, crime, crime prevention strategies. It since then has kind of shifted, because Neighborhood Watch isn't as big of a thing anymore.”

Now the experience is intended for the whole family and the community’s first responders.

“I think it's made a difference by bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement,” said E.B. Sonheim. “It's really one night for the year when everyone gets to be together in a really fun environment that is positive and uplifting and encouraging and sparks conversation.”

This year, the event will feature key community leaders like the police chief, mayor, and fire chief. “There'll be tons of us here that are just interacting, walking around, and hanging out with kids and fielding questions if anybody's got anything,” said Glass.

The kids know what they like; said Officer Glass, “Pretty much they want to see the police car and push all the buttons and the lights inside of it. But that's the fun part of it, seeing the kids and seeing their smile when they jump in the back of the car and we hand them a sticker. I mean it's just a small little thing. It's a little junior police officer badge, but the kids love it.”

National Night Out in Walker will take place on August 5 at Feyen Zylstra on Hillside Street, just east of Alpine, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

