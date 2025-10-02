Man pulled from burning home in Alpine Twp. dies in hospital

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man pulled from a burning mobile home in Alpine Township on Wednesday passed away due to his injuries one day later.
Stanley Vandenboss died at the hospital on Thursday. The 85-year-old was identified by the Kent County Sheriff's Office after his death.
Vandenboss was trapped inside his home at the Alpine Meadows Mobile Home Park by a fire that started after 4 a.m. on October 1. A neighbor who spoke with FOX 17 said he noticed the flames from his kitchen and rushed down the street to help.
Firefighters eventually were able to get the 85-year-old out. First responders treated him for cyanide poisoning with a specialized kit carried by the Tallmadge Township Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.