Man pulled from burning home in Alpine Twp. dies in hospital

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man pulled from a burning mobile home in Alpine Township on Wednesday passed away due to his injuries one day later.

Stanley Vandenboss died at the hospital on Thursday. The 85-year-old was identified by the Kent County Sheriff's Office after his death.

Vandenboss was trapped inside his home at the Alpine Meadows Mobile Home Park by a fire that started after 4 a.m. on October 1. A neighbor who spoke with FOX 17 said he noticed the flames from his kitchen and rushed down the street to help.

Alpine Twp Fire

Firefighters eventually were able to get the 85-year-old out. First responders treated him for cyanide poisoning with a specialized kit carried by the Tallmadge Township Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

