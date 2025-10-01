One person hospitalized following fire at Alpine Twp. mobile home park

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person went to the hospital following a fire at the Alpine Meadows Mobile Home Park in Alpine Twp. Wednesday morning.

We talked with some neighbors who said they woke up and noticed the smoke shortly after 4:30 a.m. One neighbor shared how he tried to get in to help get the person out.

WATCH: Neighbor shares how he tried to help person out of home during fire

Alpine Twp Fire

"I ran up the street and there was a lady who just walked out of the house," Christian Eggleston, neighbor, shared. "Yeah, she said her husband was inside, so I tried to run in, put my shirt over my face, couldn't breathe, couldn't see anything, but I could hear a guy yelling. And I had to get out, that's when the fire truck showed up."

Crews were able to get the person out, and he went to the hospital.

FOX 17 is working to learn more about a potential cause.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube