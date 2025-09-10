Man killed in Tuesday house fire identified

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators identified the man found dead after a fire yesterday on 4 Mile Road.
John Frueh Sr., 91, died in an early morning fire on September 9. A person passing by reported the fire just after 1 a.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters and deputies arrived at the home, finding it already engulfed in flames.
Preliminary investigation results have not determined a cause for the fire. An autopsy report says Frueh died because of the fire. Investigators do not believe there is anything suspicious about the fire.
The situation remains under investigation.