Man killed in Tuesday house fire identified

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators identified the man found dead after a fire yesterday on 4 Mile Road.

John Frueh Sr., 91, died in an early morning fire on September 9. A person passing by reported the fire just after 1 a.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters and deputies arrived at the home, finding it already engulfed in flames.

Preliminary investigation results have not determined a cause for the fire. An autopsy report says Frueh died because of the fire. Investigators do not believe there is anything suspicious about the fire.

The situation remains under investigation.

