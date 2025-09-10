Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWalker Northview Comstock Park

Actions

Man killed in Tuesday house fire identified

Alpine Twp Deadly House Fire
Andy Curtis/ WXMI
Alpine Twp Deadly House Fire
Alpine Twp. Deadly Fire, courtesy of Alpine Twp. Fire
Posted
and last updated

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators identified the man found dead after a fire yesterday on 4 Mile Road.

John Frueh Sr., 91, died in an early morning fire on September 9. A person passing by reported the fire just after 1 a.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters and deputies arrived at the home, finding it already engulfed in flames.

Preliminary investigation results have not determined a cause for the fire. An autopsy report says Frueh died because of the fire. Investigators do not believe there is anything suspicious about the fire.

The situation remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER