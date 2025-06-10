Little Free Libraries connect Northview community through books

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In the Northview area, you might be just a short walk away from a library – not a large building, but a small structure called a Little Free Library.

"I made it for my mom for Mother's Day, May 2022, so I actually put my handprint on the back, my sister's handprint on the back, a dog that passed away since then on the back," says Natalie Cochrill. "People have loved it. We live in a very blooming community. We have a lot of little kids on the street. There's one little boy and he always stops and picks out a truck book."

"My mom has been an educator for many years, so she loves watching people stop by and look at her little library picking on a book."

These little free libraries are part of a global network of 200,000 in 128 countries around the world. Each one is put up, managed, and maintained by volunteers. They're called "stewards."

"It's through their efforts that we're able to frankly inspire people to pick up a book and read it," says Grieg Metzger, executive director of LittleFreeLibraries.org.

The movement has spread to remarkable locations, including the South Pole.

Little Free Library Little Free Library at the South Pole. (Courtesy LittleFreeLibrary.org)

"And we're trying to get it on the space station somehow," Metzger admits. "I haven't gotten there yet. I think there's something about like excess weight or something along those lines."

The Little Free Libraries organization goes beyond supporting the movement. They offer online tips and an online store with materials from kits to fully assembled free library boxes.

It's those boxes where people's creativity comes out. Around the Northview area, the boxes contain diverse selections including works by Ayn Rand, Tina Fey, children's books like "Elliott the Otter" and many more.

"It's just if you see a book that you like in there, you take it with you," notes Kendra Decker, another steward, "and if you want to drop off some books that you've already enjoyed, you can leave it."

Decker gets a lot out of the Little Free Library app. "I put this up before the app was around. I just checked it out yesterday because I do like to look for them when we travel to other places. They're just so fun."

The organization emphasizes accessibility for all: "You can take a book, you can share a book,"says Metzger. "you can find a little free library, you can look for a little free library, you can look for a book. Everyone can participate."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

