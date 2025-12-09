'Light your doorway': How you can help Amazon drivers during the busiest time of the year

WALKER, Mich — If you are like me, the Amazon truck is a regular staple of your neighborhood.

And for the rest of this month, get ready to see more blue trucks than usual as the holiday shopping and shipping season kicks into high gear.

Amazon Drivers Web SOT

"We're increasing our package output about 20,000 - 30,000 more than we normally do," Senior Station Manager for the Walker Delivery Station Rochelle Mocas-Hadle told me recently. "So, right now we're slated to do about 750,000 a week, roughly over 100,000 a day."

That's a lot of packages moving around West Michigan, and a lot of people driving down your roads and walking up to your doors, with Rochelle telling me that her drivers make around 200-210 delivery stops on an average day during the month of December. So how can you help make sure they stay safe and your packages get to where they are going?

Mike Powers Amazon driver at the Walker delivery station loads a truck.

"The big thing you can do is light your doorway or any wherever your expected delivery location is, also keep it free of any salt or snow or ice, so that we can make sure that we're getting to you as safely as possible," Rochelle said. "And that our drivers are actually able to get to you the first time around, versus having to potentially come back a second or third time."

And if after all those stops you end up with a package that is not what you ordered, the best thing to do is reach out to Amazon customer service and they can help get the process started of getting you what you ordered.

If you are shipping a gift this year and not using Amazon, we have the shipping deadline dates for USPS, FedEx, and UPS

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube