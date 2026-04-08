'It's always a winning situation': Whitecaps fans excited for season despite home opener loss

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps may have lost their home opener at LMCU Ballpark Tuesday night, but the fans are still excited for the season ahead.

There was plenty to cheer for despite the 7-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons, as the first 2,000 fans were greeted with a replica championship ring commemorating the 2025 season.

Walker Northview Comstock Park West Michigan Whitecaps return 14 players from championship team Andy Curtis

Tuesday's home opener wrapped with the first of 20 post-game fireworks displays. There's also a full menu of new food items waiting for fans.

Morning News 'Bigger than baseball': Whitecaps Community Foundation's impact Janice Allen

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube