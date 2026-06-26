Humane Society of West Michigan at capacity, waiving adoption fees for most pets at 143rd birthday carnival

WALKER, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan in Walker is at capacity, with every kennel full, and the nonprofit is urgently calling for adopters.

The shelter is hosting its 143rd birthday party and carnival on Saturday, where adoption fees will be waived for animals 6 months and older. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, a beer tent, carnival games and face painting, but the potential to find a new pet for your family is the point of the party.

"If you've been looking to add a new furry family member, it is time to come and get your pet now because we are full and we have a lot of friendly faces that are looking for a new home," said Ashley Dahl, director of community programs at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Ryan Cummings FOX 17 Humane Society of West Michigan

The shelter at the Humane Society will soon have no space for more animals, which Dahl said would mean that owners who must surrender their pets would have to find somewhere else to take the animals.

"There's a lot of shelters and a lot of people that uh may not be able to keep their pets anymore," explained Dahl. "So by having open kennels we can be a better asset to our community."

The Human Society encourages all members of a household to come to the event to meet the adoptable animals. Staff will ask potential adopters some questions about lifestyle and expections they have for a pet.

Humane Society of West Michigan Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Prudy!

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. on June 27 at the Humane Society on Wilson Avenue in Walker. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 3 through 17, and free for children 2 and under.

The shelter's call for help has already gained traction online, with hundreds of shares on social media.

"Show up with patience because it'll be busy," said Dahl.

The adoption fees for animals six months and older will be covered by Purina.

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