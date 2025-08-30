GUS MACKER GR: Sign-up has been extended through Labor Day

WALKER, Mich. — Whether you can dunk or can't jump, your basketball team can still sign up for the Grand Rapids Gus Macker tournament in two weeks.

The registration period is been extended until midnight Monday night, Sept. 1.

This tournament is the last outdoor tournament of the year, notes lead coordinator Julie Lanka, who IRL is the assistant to the district superintendent.

Kenowa Hills High School is hosting the 3-on-3 tournament for its 10th year, and the number of teams is limited to 350. I attended a meeting of organizers on Friday, and the number of teams registered as of that morning is sneaking close to that limit.

REGISTER HERE

Julie told me the mix of players is wide, from kids who dunk into an 8-foot rim to grandparents. She especially likes to watch the kids.

And watching is part of the joy of the weekend, which this year is September 13-14, Saturday and Sunday. Specators are encouraged.

Here are the trophies. Note the Toilet Bowl, for the tournament's last-place team. Julie says by the end of the tournament, the fight for the Toilet Bowl is as serious as the fight for the top prize.

Registration fee is $170, with proceeds going to a number of athletic programs at Kenowa Hills Public Schools

Kenowa Hills High School, 3825 Hendershot Ave NW, Walker, Mich.

Saturday, Sept 13

Opening Ceremonies: 8:00 a.m. Saturday

Sunday, Sept 14

Parking $5 a day, $10 a day for RVs

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube