Funeral services and community memorial options shared for Walker Fire Chief

WALKER, Mich. — The family of Walker Fire Chief Russell 'Rusty' Shoultz has shard information about his funeral services.

The city shared the 52-year-old died in a medial emergency last week.

His funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, but in-person attendance has been limited in accordance with the family's wishes. Those who still wish to pay tribute can take part in the service via livestream or through the Walker Fire Department Facebook page at 11:45 a.m. on May 9.

The city is also sharing other ways to honor Chief Shoultz's memory.

A memorial has been set up at Fire Station 1, 4343 Rememberance Road NW, for those who wish to leave flowers, notes, or other tokens near the fire truck.

Cards and messages for the family, Fire Department, or city staff can be sent to fire@walker.city or mailed to 4343 Rememberance Road NW.

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