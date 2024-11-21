'Busia Boutique' opens on West Side, bringing historic meaning with it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Busia Boutique on Grand Rapids' West Side opened around a month ago. It's housed inside the Polish National Aid Society.

So far, the no-cost clothing boutique has helped nine families.

“Busia Boutique is free clothing. A family can come in, each kid gets 10 items a month—for free,” Busia Queen for 2023 Lucy Preston said.

It's part of the PNAS club's return to it's roots. Started more than a century ago, as a way to help immigrants get acclimated with the Grand Rapids community. They want to keep that tradition alive.

“We cannot forget where we came from,"Anna Tylzynski, President, Polish National Aid Society said.

The PNAS, also known as Jackson Street Hall, underwent significant remodeling thanks to help from donations from the community.

This boutique is there way of giving back to a community that supported them when they needed it most.

“The Polish National Aid Society was falling down,” Tylzynski said.

People can call the club to set up an appointment with the boutique at 616) 774-9011.

The boutique can also be contacted through Facebook.

"That’s what this hall is all about. It was an aid society. And I just felt like we needed to bring it back and help everyone,” Preston said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube