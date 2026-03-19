Feeling the pinch at the pump? Here's how to fight back

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gas prices on the rise — again. But experts say drivers have more power than they think.

When fuel costs climb, most drivers feel it immediately. But according to AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland, there are plenty of practical ways to ease the burden — without giving up your car keys.

"There's always lots of ways to save on gasoline," Woodland said. "There's a variety of different things that drivers can do to help ease some of the pressure they're feeling at the pump."

AAA's tracking of travel data over more than two decades shows something surprising: even when gas prices spike, most people still take their trips. They just get smarter about spending elsewhere.

"What we have found is people still want to take their trips," Woodland said. "They just find other ways to save money — they may not eat out as much, or they may look for free activities."

In other words, drivers cut back on restaurants and splurges before they ever cancel a road trip.

AAA's Top Tips to Save at the Pump

Pay with cash. Some gas stations charge more for credit card transactions. Paying cash can shave cents off every gallon.

Keep up with regular vehicle maintenance. Oil changes, tune-ups, and properly inflated tires all help your car run more fuel efficiently.

Carpool when you can. Splitting the cost of gas with coworkers or neighbors adds up quickly.

Enroll in fuel rewards programs. AAA members who sign up for Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and at least 5 cents per gallon on every fill-up after that.

Shop big-box stores for gas. Retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's often offer lower per-gallon prices for members. Grocery chains like Meijer and Kroger also offer fuel rewards tied to everyday purchases.

Combine and plan your errands. Map out your stops before you leave — grouping the grocery store, bank, and other errands in the same area means fewer miles driven and less gas burned.

Shop around for the cheapest gas near you. Don't default to the closest station. The cheapest option might be right on your commute to work.

EVs: A Long-Term Consideration

When prices stay high long enough, some drivers start thinking bigger. AAA conducts an annual survey on consumer attitudes toward electric vehicles, and Woodland says interest has been growing steadily since the 2010s.

"There's definitely a lot of different things you have to take into consideration," she said — but rising gas prices do push more drivers to explore the EV market.

Whether it's skipping a sit-down dinner on vacation or downloading a gas price app, drivers are resourceful. As Woodland put it: "You still have to go to work."

The goal isn't to stop driving — it's to drive smarter.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube