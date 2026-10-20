Election commission rejects recall petition against Plainfield Township trustee Robert Reminga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, October 20 in courtroom 9D, the Kent County Election Commission reviewed a recall petition language submission for Plainfield Township Trustee Robert Reminga.

During the meeting, the recall petition was ultimately rejected.

In other words, the process started by petitioners to remove Reminga from office is procedurally stalled, with the commission saying the language of the recall petition lacked the clarity required by Michigan statute.

Voters in Plainfield Township attended multiple meetings over the summer, sharing public comment regarding social media post that calls for Muslims to be hunted that was shared from Reminga’s Facebook page.

Read more: "Stop lying and resign immediately": Neighbors confront Plainfield Township trustee over Islamophobic post

Those accusations resulted in a vote that censured Reminga back in August, according to meeting records, meaning he could no longer sit on committees but retained his right to vote as a member of the board.

Next came an effort by voters to recall him from office.

Read more: Recall petition filed against Plainfield Township trustee after Islamophobic Facebook post controversy

On Tuesday, members of the commission, which includes County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, Treasurer Peter MacGregor and Chief Probate Judge Avery Rose, deliberated about the language of the petition, which reads:

“On Friday, August 14, 2026, the Plainfield Township Board of Trustees held a special public meeting to address a social media post and took public comments from members of the community. A board resolution was introduced to censure Trustee Reminga for making the social media post and to request he resign his position as trustee. During the public meeting, Trustee Reminga stated he had ‘no comment’ about the resolution. Trustee Reminga then left the meeting prior to its adjournment.”

Posthumus Lyons pointed out that the language, though factual, lacked, in her opinion, clarity about why the recall was occurring and what social media post the petition was referring to.

In a unanimous vote, all three members of the commission voted to deny the language submission.

Mary Barzack, speaking on behalf of the group behind the petition says they are not done with their efforts and plan to appeal the commission's decision.

Reminga was in the courtroom. FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire requested an interview. He said he had no comment.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube