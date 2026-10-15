Recall petition filed against Plainfield Township trustee after Islamophobic Facebook post controversy

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A recall petition has been filed against Plainfield Charter Township Trustee Robert Reminga following a controversial Facebook post that appeared to show Islamophobic rhetoric.

The petition was filed Oct. 1. The Election Commission is set to meet Tuesday, Oct. 20, to review the petition.

If approved, the petition could be circulated for up to 180 days and would need 4,348 valid signatures to trigger a recall election, according to Robert J. Macomber, Chief Deputy County Clerk of Kent County.

Reminga was censured after community members spoke up at multiple meetings this summer in response to the Facebook post.

Reminga has continuously denied making the post. Last month, a different man claimed responsibility for the post.

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