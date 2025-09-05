District: After-school events, including football game, continue despite threat

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Despite a threat that prompted the canceling of classes on Friday, Northview Public Schools will move forward with after-school activities, including a home football game.

The district sent a letter to parents on Friday, saying additional safety measures will be in place throughout the day to ensure the events happen without any incidents.

District Superintendent Dr. Christina Hinds revealed the threat came from a student, and the threat was directed at one teacher, not the whole district. As investigators gathered more details, the district and Kent County Sheriff's Office determined it was safe to hold after-school events, per the letter.

Among the additional security measures, there will be more law enforcement officers at Friday's football game, and only one point-of-entry will be open for fans to use. The district warned that will likely extend how long it takes to get into the stadium.

Students will not be allowed to bring bags, balls, food, or drinks in, following current rules. Adults with large bags or purses may be asked to show its contents before entering.

A no trespass order has been filed against the student who made the threat as the district and sheriff's office continues to investigate the situation. That student could face discipline from the district and criminal charges.

