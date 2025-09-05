Northview Schools to close Friday after potential threat made by student

NORTHVIEW, Mich. — School has been canceled Friday for Northview Public Schools after the district received a potential threat made by a student.

In a letter to families and staff, the Superintendent, Dr. Christina Hinds, said an investigation by law enforcement is underway after an individual came forward with information about the threat directed at the district.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, "as we believe it is important to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else."

The letter says they are incredibly grateful to the individual who came forward with the information. "This individual saw something and said something," the letter shared.

An update on the status of Friday evening activities across the district is expect early Friday afternoon.

It directed any questions on this or other safety matters, to the Superintendent's email, chinds@nvps.net and/or Interim Deputy Superintendent John Kraus at jkraus@nvps.net.

