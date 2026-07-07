NORTHVIEW, Mich. — A mother of four is being credited with saving a 2-year-old girl's life after the toddler nearly drowned at Versluis Park on Sunday.

WATCH: 'Didn't give up': Mother of 4 saves toddler from drowning at Versluis Park with CPR

'Didn't give up': Mother of 4 saves toddler from drowning at Versluis Park with CPR

Mariza Mojica was returning to the water from her car with life jackets for her children when she noticed a mother searching the water.

"We didn't know what she was looking for. We just noticed that she was looking, and then I just seen her pull the baby out of the water, and she was not breathing," Mojica said.

Mojica said the toddler's mother was in distress as she rushed over to help. Her best friend called 911.

"The mom was hysterical, crying, and you know, she was scared," Mojica said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Children play at Versluis Park

Mojica took the child and began life-saving measures.

"I took the baby out of her hands, and I laid the baby on the ground, and I started mouth to mouth, that didn't work, so I started compressions, and then it worked, but then she passed out again and stopped breathing again," Mojica said. "So I just kept doing it, I didn't give up doing it, and then she started again and coughed up a bunch of water."

The Plainfield Fire Department and Life Ambulance personnel arrived minutes later, took over medical treatment, and transported the girl to the hospital. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, she is now recovering.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Mariza Mojica's four children

Mojica, who is studying to become a lead teacher at a child care center, said she did not originally plan to visit the beach that day.

"I did not want to come, but something just told me to come," Mojica said. "I would want somebody to do it for me or one of my kids, if I didn't know what I was doing, if I didn't know what to do."

Sunday's rescue was not the first time Mojica has performed CPR in an emergency.

"That was the third time I've had to do CPR, I had to do it on two older gentlemen, one out of Meijer, and then one at my old job. Unfortunately, none of them made it, but we tried, and that's what matters," Mojica said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Mariza Mojica

Mojica said the experience reinforced her belief that CPR training is essential for parents.

"That's why I feel like it's important for people, moms especially parents, to obtain a CPR certificate, because you never know," Mojica said.

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