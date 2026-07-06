2-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from water at Versluis Park

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being pulled from the water at Versluis Park.

According to the Plainfield Fire Department, crews were called to the park around 4:26 p.m. for reports of a child pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing. Dispatchers say a witness alerted a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy who was already on duty at the park while another bystander immediately began CPR on the child.

When firefighters arrived minutes later, officials say the girl had started breathing again and had regained some responsiveness. Plainfield Fire Department crews and Life Ambulance personnel then took over medical treatment before transporting the child to a hospital by ambulance. Her current condition has not been released.

Fire officials praised the bystanders who stepped in to help, saying their quick actions made a critical difference. “While this situation is unfortunate, it shows the incredible value of knowing how to perform CPR,” the department said in a statement.

The department is encouraging people to learn hands-only CPR through resources offered by the American Heart Association.

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