Comstock Park church being converted to housing

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — An old church in Comstock Park is getting a second chance at serving the community—this time as much-needed rental housing.

Developer Andrew Boehm, part owner of REMAX Lakeshore, is converting the former house of worship into a two-unit residential property.

The transformation represents more than just adaptive reuse. With average home prices in Ottawa and Kent County approaching $400,000 for older single-family homes, Boehm's project offers an alternative in a market where one-bedroom apartments rent for $1,200 to $1,500 monthly.

The building will feature two three-bedroom units—one upstairs with 1.5 bathrooms and high ceilings, and one downstairs with one bathroom—each renting for an estimated $1,800 to $2,000 per month.

"I love Kent County and the Comstock Park area," said Boehm, who previously completed a church conversion in Zeeland.

The conversion process required extensive coordination with local government and significant structural upgrades. Boehm worked closely with Plainfield Township officials to navigate zoning requirements and building codes, including installing fire suppression systems between floors—a challenge in the 80-year-old structure that required enhanced drywall and flooring thickness to meet current safety standards.

The exterior renovation included replacing 30 old windows and painting the building black—a bold choice that has received positive community feedback. Jerry Larkin, a mail carrier who serves the area, said she loves the new look.

"I had no idea it was turning into housing, but I think it's great," Larkin said. "They've got this park right across the street—everybody likes to live across from a park."

The project highlights broader housing challenges facing West Michigan communities. While Boehm acknowledges that two units represent "a pebble in the lake" regarding affordable housing, he believes local governments could help by reducing development restrictions that limit land splitting and increase construction costs.

The township embraced the project from the beginning, viewing it as an enhancement to the neighborhood. Dwight Lydell Park, recently renovated, is across the street, adding to the property's appeal.

Unlike his previous Zeeland church conversion, where zoning restrictions forced him to sell as a single-family home, Boehm said township officials supported the two-family concept. The project is nearing completion, with final completion expected within six weeks.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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