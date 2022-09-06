Walk to End Alzheimer's starting up around West Michigan

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is back— pushing for more research and treatment options in 600 communities across our country.

It's the world's largest event raising funds and awareness for the condition— and you can still participate!

Sign up to walk— start or join a team— then start fund raising!

Walks around West Michigan are taking shape now:

September 10th October 1st October 2nd October 8th October 15th Greenville Ludington Lansing Grand Rapids Holland Battle Creek Portage St. Joseph Midland Muskegon

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. Lack of a cure leaves more than 6 million Americans fighting the disease within themselves, not to mention the difficulties faced by their caretakers and loved ones.

Currently, the U.S. spends $321B on Alzheimer's in one way or another. that number is expected to grow to $1T by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association website.

The Alzheimer's Association says raising fund through the walk will help researchers as they get closer than ever to finding a cure.