Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Walk to End Alzheimer's starting up around West Michigan

Walk to End Alzheimer's starting up around West Michigan
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 08:50:23-04

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is back— pushing for more research and treatment options in 600 communities across our country.

It's the world's largest event raising funds and awareness for the condition— and you can still participate!

Sign up to walk— start or join a team— then start fund raising!

Walks around West Michigan are taking shape now:

September 10thOctober 1stOctober 2ndOctober 8thOctober 15th
GreenvilleLudingtonLansingGrand RapidsHolland
Battle CreekPortageSt. Joseph
Midland
Muskegon

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. Lack of a cure leaves more than 6 million Americans fighting the disease within themselves, not to mention the difficulties faced by their caretakers and loved ones.

Currently, the U.S. spends $321B on Alzheimer's in one way or another. that number is expected to grow to $1T by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association website.

The Alzheimer's Association says raising fund through the walk will help researchers as they get closer than ever to finding a cure.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book