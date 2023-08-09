Voters pass Hastings Area Schools bond, reject Lakewood Public Schools bond

WXMI — Tuesday's primary election let voters decide on many things, including school bonds and millages throughout West Michigan.

The Hastings Area School System asked voters to approve $17.47 million bond proposal for facility upgrades.

The proposal passed with 2,321 votes— 58%.

The money will go toward remodeling, furnishing, refurnishing, equipping and reequipping school buildings, along with developing, improving and equipping playgrounds and other sites.

Lakewood Public Schools also asked voters to approve a bond proposal— this one worth $39 million.

The proposal failed with 56% voting no.

The money would have gone toward remodeling, furnishing, refurnishing, equipping and reequipping school buildings— including school security; acquiring a site to build, furnish and equip an early childhood/elementary building; building, furnishing and equipping a bus garage; acquiring and installing instructional technology; equipping, preparing, developing and improving athletic fields and facilities, playgrounds, sidewalks, parking areas, driveways and other sites; and buying new buses.

Meanwhile, the Fennville Public Schools recreation millage and the Otsego Public Schools operating millage also passed with 54% and 52% voting yes, respectively.

Click here for more election results.

