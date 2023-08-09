Voters decide on key mayoral races in August primary

WXMI — Tuesday's primary election in Michigan will give some communities a better idea about their future leaders— with several mayoral races we're keeping an eye on.

Grand Haven voters had four candidates to choose from when deciding the city's next mayor.

Incumbent Catherine M. McNally was looking to serve another two-year term; however, it will be Andrea Hendrick (32.8%) and Bob Monetza (26.5%), a former mayor, who will be moving on to the November ballot.

The city of South Haven will also get a new mayor after current Mayor Scott Smith announced he is not rerunning.

Voters decided that, out of the three candidates vying for the position, former South Haven School Board President Annie Brown (34%) and Councilman Joe Reeser (33%) will compete for the top spot in November after barely defeating former Mayor Robert G. Burr (31%).

In St. Joseph County, Three Rivers also held a mayoral race Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Thomas Lowry (52%) and Vernis Mims Jr. (33%) received the most votes Tuesday.

