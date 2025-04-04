MUSKEGON, Mich. — Volunteers hit two Muskegon parks on Friday, on a mission: to get some good spring cleaning done.

McGraft and Smith-Ryerson parks both got a cleanup.

The City of Muskegon Department of Public Works offers a free trailer of cleanup supplies for residents to reserve for free. Residents of Muskegon can call 231-724-4100 for scheduling.

Volunteers work to clean up Muskegon parks ahead of summer

But for some, the purpose of cleaning up the park runs deeper than simply raking leaves; It's about community.

“The weather’s good. Got the grandkids out here, and showing them that it takes a community to take care of our parks,” Michelle Crago, a volunteer cleaners, said.

Dozens gathered to help with the cleanup.

“They want to see the park all beautiful, so they come out,” Muskegon Groundskeeper Gilbert Mcgowan said.

People, young and old, enjoyed pitching in and giving back.

“We spend a lot of time here in the summer, and you want them to look good,” Crago said.

