'Voice for the voiceless': Young woman using ability to advocate for others with disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Of all the inspiring stories coming out of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Jeanie Rowe proves that you truly can do anything you set your mind to.

The 22-year-old from Niles has been rehabbing at the facility since late December after having a baclofen pump installed in her abdomen.

Courtesy: Vicky Rowe

The pump is meant to help Rowe, who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair, with strength and flexibility.

Growing up with disabilities has driven Rowe to use her abilities to advocate for others.

Courtesy: Vicky Rowe

"Most people with disabilities can't talk for themselves. So, I wanted to be a voice for the voiceless," explained Rowe. "I decided what I wanted to do. And then I got involved with it and never stopped."

Rowe, who serves as a civic youth ambassador, has worked with the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council on a new resource to help families across the state.

The Supported Decision Making Toolkit, hosted on the Health and Human Services website, breaks down key resources for those with disabilities by age group.

Courtesy: Vicky Rowe

Rowe's mother Vicky would have loved to have such a resource when her daughter was growing up.

"The toolkit is a parent's dream because nobody can be prepared, you know, for all of a sudden, your child is not perfect, but they have different abilities, and you just don't know where to go," Vicky told FOX 17 News. "Things have to change. You know, people need to be educated, that just because somebody is in a wheelchair, that doesn't mean that they can't do anything."

Rowe is hopeful the toolkit will help families navigate through the challenges of someone living with special needs.

"My hope is that everybody can get it that needs it," she said. "This gives the parents and not only the parents but the kids the time to learn how to advocate for themselves."

Rowe is set to be discharged from Mary Free Bed on February 9.

Courtesy: Vicky Rowe

She already plans to visit Lansing to participate in 'Disability Advocacy Day' on March 14.

This summer, she hopes to finish school and become an ADA Coordinator to help address accessibility issues in public places.

"Being the voice for somebody that can't do it themselves is just really motivating to me, because there's so many other people that are sitting at home complaining about disability issues. Get up and fix it. Don't just sit there and let it come to light," she said. "You're okay to be unique. You're okay to be who you are."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube