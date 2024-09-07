Vivant Brewery and Spirits present "BFF Fest"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're a lover of craft beer, cocktails, and community, there's no better place to be next Saturday (9/14) than at Vivant Brewery and Spirits in Grand Rapids.

The local spot is hosting its annual "BFF Fest".

Organizers say participants should be ready to indulge in the rich and complex flavors of our meticulously crafted barrel-aged beers, experience the art of cask-conditioned ales with our fantastic selection of firkins, and celebrate our brewery's heritage with exceptional farmhouse and barrel-aged beers. With your ticket purchase, you'll receive 10 tokens for beer or cocktail pours, allowing you to savor a variety of extraordinary beverages, along with a commemorative glass to take home as a special keepsake from the event.

FOX 17 sat down with the CEO and owner of Vivant Brewing and Spirits, Jason Spaulding to get the full flavor of the up coming event.

For more information on the event, you can head to their website: here

