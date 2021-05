SAWYER, Mich. — The victim of a fatal house fire that broke out on Sunday, May 23 has been identified as 75-year-old Alfred Dale Cummings, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the fire happened in the area of Linden Avenue and Browntown Road in Sawyer, Mich.

The sheriff's office says the home was engulfed in flames upon authorities' arrival.

The incident is currently under investigation.

