Veterans, first responders face off in annual 'Strikes and Stripes'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Saturday, a moment to honor veterans and remember the attacks on 9/11. Hero Services held its annual "Strikes for Stripes" event at Cornerstone University's DeWitt Field.

There were many emotions as a call was played over the speakers from that day more than two decades ago.

"9/11— It changed everybody's life. They really, truly did. From veterans to first responders to everybody in the country— it changed our lives," veteran Brad Stinson said.

Stinson signed up to be a Marine after the terrorist attack that took down the World Trade Center.

"We got to fight back. We got to punch back," Stinson said.

The fight was still there, but this time, a friendly game of softball between first responders.

"It's just trying to bring the communities together to recognize September 11. Recognize the veterans, recognize the first responders for all of their involvement in 9/11 and all the repercussions from that day," Hero Services Founder Jordan White said.

Hero Services, which put on the annual game, provides financial relief to veterans and first responders needing assistance.

"If they need emergency car repairs, or maybe assistance very temporarily in nature, assistance with bills, that sort of thing," White added.

The game was a close one all night between the two teams.

"With us vets, we can get together with other veterans. And that's the beauty of being a veteran on this team. We get together, and we just it's like we never left. It's there's a bond there that's never broken. And that's what we forget when we get out," Stinson said

He adds a game like this makes for a lasting memory.

"Being around just like-minded people, people that understand you, it does so much for your soul. It's the greatest thing you can possibly do," Stinson said.

The first responders ended up winning 15-14.

