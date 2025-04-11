Vendors & volunteers needed for homeless Veteran event in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Veterans Services is looking for vendors and volunteers for the fourth annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event.

The organization says the event is open to all Veterans on September 11th 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 1222 Bradford St NE in Grand Rapids.

The event provides Veterans with healthcare resources, housing assistance, mental health counseling, food, clothing and more.

Organizers are looking for volunteers that can help on-site before, during and after the event. Volunteers will set up chairs, direct guests to different areas and offer assistance to Veterans. If you are interested, you can click here.

KCVS says it's still looking for vendors that provide food, clothes, employment resources, housing resources, legal services and healthcare services. interested organizations can click here.

