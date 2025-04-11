Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vendors & volunteers needed for homeless Veteran event in September

Vendors and Volunteers needed for Homeless Veteran Event
Kent County Veterans Services
Vendors and Volunteers needed for Homeless Veteran Event
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Veterans Services is looking for vendors and volunteers for the fourth annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event.

The organization says the event is open to all Veterans on September 11th 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 1222 Bradford St NE in Grand Rapids.

The event provides Veterans with healthcare resources, housing assistance, mental health counseling, food, clothing and more.

Vendors and Volunteers needed for Homeless Veteran Event 2

Organizers are looking for volunteers that can help on-site before, during and after the event. Volunteers will set up chairs, direct guests to different areas and offer assistance to Veterans. If you are interested, you can click here.

Vendors and Volunteers needed for Homeless Veteran Event 3

KCVS says it's still looking for vendors that provide food, clothes, employment resources, housing resources, legal services and healthcare services. interested organizations can click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward