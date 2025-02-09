Watch Now
Van Buren County: Stolen trailers containing $45,000 in equipment recovered

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several stolen trailers were recovered in Van Buren County last month, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17.

On January 26, Deputies and neighboring local departments were called to a property on 82nd Avenue in Decatur Township for reports of a stolen trailer.

The trailer in question was there when authorities arrived, along with several other trailers and construction equipment. The property owner wasn't able to give authorities proof that he owned the property found.

The Sheriff's Office says several of the trailers had missing or obliterated identification numbers. The trailers and the equipment were seized, and were moved to a storage facility where it was confirmed that they were stolen.

The total value of everything is not known, but the Sheriff's Office says one trailer had over $45,000 worth of supplies and equipment from a construction site. The case is being investigated, and we're told charges will be sought in the future.

