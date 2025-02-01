Valentine's Day in Michigan: My Michigan Beach shares date ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attention all you lovers! February is here, which means Valentine's Day is coming up fast and many Michiganders are looking to make fun date plans. Luckily, there's no shortage of romantic locales and events across our state that are perfect for your Valentine's Day getaway.

FOX 17 chatted with Jill Halpin, founder and 'Chief Beach Officer' over at My Michigan Beach & Travel, who brought some great ideas for things to do with your significant other come February 14.

Valentine's Day Sweepstakes

My Michigan Beach is extending the 'Warm Up to Michigan' sweepstakes for Valentine's Day. 2 winners will get passes to their choice of 20 premier Michigan ski resorts.

For more information on how to enter and for hundreds more ideas on things to do around our state, head to MyMichiganBeach.com

