Vacation scams to watch out for this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As you plan your summer getaway, be aware of potential scams that could turn your holiday into a headache. Michigan's Attorney General has released a list of common travel scams to watch out for when booking online or through a travel agent.

Here are some of the key scams to keep in mind:



Online Booking Scams : Book directly on the hotel or rental's official website. You may face hidden fees by booking on third-party sites. They also may fail to honor special requests, or may not make you reservation at all.

: Book directly on the hotel or rental's official website. You may face hidden fees by booking on third-party sites. They also may fail to honor special requests, or may not make you reservation at all. Pizza Flyer Scam: Be cautious of flyers slipped under hotel doors advertising local food delivery. These may be fake, and you should refrain from providing your credit card information to unknown sources when ordering.

Be cautious of flyers slipped under hotel doors advertising local food delivery. These may be fake, and you should refrain from providing your credit card information to unknown sources when ordering. Fake Front Desk Calls: Beware of scammers who may call your hotel room and impersonate front desk staff, claiming they need your credit card information due to a "computer glitch" or another excuse. Verify these request by either calling the front desk directly or visiting in person.

Beware of scammers who may call your hotel room and impersonate front desk staff, claiming they need your credit card information due to a "computer glitch" or another excuse. Verify these request by either calling the front desk directly or visiting in person. Bait-and-Switch Tactics: Keep an eye out for misleading low prices that lead to additional charges or pressure to purchase more expensive services.

The Attorney General also warns travelers to be vigilant about increased fees or surcharges. Some businesses may adjust their rates to offset inflation and tariffs, so it's important to check all costs carefully before making a purchase.

If you are flying this summer, keep in mind delays are expected, and remember, as an airline passenger, you are entitled to a refund for:



Canceled or significantly changed flights: Passengers qualify for a refund if their flight is canceled or significantly changed, and the airline does not offer alternative transportation or travel credits.

Passengers qualify for a refund if their flight is canceled or significantly changed, and the airline alternative transportation or travel credits. Significantly delayed baggage return: Passengers who submit a mishandled baggage report are entitled to a refund of their checked bag fee if it is not delivered within 12 hours of their domestic flight's gate arrival, or within 15-30 hours for international flights.

Passengers who submit a mishandled baggage report are entitled to a refund of their checked bag fee if it is not delivered within 12 hours of their domestic flight's gate arrival, or within 15-30 hours for international flights. Extra services not provided: Refund for the fee passengers paid for an extra service, such as Wi-Fi, seat selection, or in flight entertainment, if the airline fails to provide the service.

Stay informed and travel smart this summer!

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

