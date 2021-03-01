US-131/M-179 being rebuilt by MDOT and Gun Lake Tribe

MICHIGAN — According to MDOT the M-179 will be designed as a single point urban interchange (SPUI). This will allow for large volumes of traffic through limited space safely.

The Gun Lake Tribe is financially responsible for most of this project. Work on the project begins today.

“Rebuilding and improving this interchange is vital for this growing area and it helps meet the vision the Gun Lake Tribe has for their casino, their customers and their stakeholders, “said MDOT Grand Region Engineer Erick Kind. “The generosity from the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan is unprecedented and gives us a great opportunity to rebuild this bridge and interchange for all of Michigan.”

Information on this project progression can be found here.