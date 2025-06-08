Watch Now
UPDATE: Driver, passenger killed in motorcycle crash

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's office provided an update to a deadly motorcycle crash. The department now says the passenger also died from their injuries.

According to KCSO, the crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Hart Street NE and McArthur Avenue NE in Oakfield Township. The 65-year-old driver from Greenville was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman from Greenville was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating. The department believes the crash happened because the driver lost control.

