Motorcyclist killed in Oakfield Township crash, passenger in hospital

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday, June 7 in Oakfield Township.

KCSO says the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Hart Street NE and McArthur Avenue NE. The 65-year-old driver from Greenville was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, a 62-year-old woman from Greenville, was critically injured. Authorities say she has been taken to the hospital.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating, and believe the crash happened because the driver lost control.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube