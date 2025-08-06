UNOFFICIAL RESULTS ARE IN: August election

We're getting a look at the unofficial election results from across West Michigan in Tuesday's race. Please note these results still need to be certified to be official.
Here's an overview of some of the results:
KENT COUNTY
- Cedar Springs City Council Member: Lisa Atchison & Rose Ellen Powell
- Grattan Twp. Ordinance No. 2024-003: No
- Grattan Twp. Farmland and Open Space Preservation Millage: No
- Grattan Twp. Fire Dept. Millage Proposal: Yes
See all Kent Co. results here.
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Muskegon Area District Library - Library Millage Proposal: Yes
- Muskegon Twp. Additional Millage (Police & Fire): No
- Muskegon Twp. Public Safety (Police & Fire) Millage: Yes
- Grant Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal: No
- Ravenna Public Schools Operating Millage Renwal Proposal: Yes
- City of Muskegon Commissioner at Large: Rebecca St. Clair
- City of Muskegon Mayor: Ken Johnson
See all Muskegon Co. results here.
OTTAWA COUNTY
- City of Ferrysburg Mayor: Richard Carlson
- City of Zeeland Council Member: Amy Langeland, Andrew Bult, Rebecca Perkins
- Ravenna Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: Yes
- School District of the City of Holland Bond Proposal: Yes
See all Ottawa Co. results here.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- Galesburg/Charleston District Library Bond: No
See all Kalamazoo Co. results here.
ALLEGAN COUNTY
See all Allegan Co. results here.
IONIA COUNTY
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube