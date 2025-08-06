UNOFFICIAL RESULTS ARE IN: August election

We're getting a look at the unofficial election results from across West Michigan in Tuesday's race. Please note these results still need to be certified to be official.

Here's an overview of some of the results:

KENT COUNTY



Cedar Springs City Council Member: Lisa Atchison & Rose Ellen Powell

Grattan Twp. Ordinance No. 2024-003: No

Grattan Twp. Farmland and Open Space Preservation Millage: No

Grattan Twp. Fire Dept. Millage Proposal: Yes

See all Kent Co. results here.

MUSKEGON COUNTY



Muskegon Area District Library - Library Millage Proposal: Yes

Muskegon Twp. Additional Millage (Police & Fire): No

Muskegon Twp. Public Safety (Police & Fire) Millage: Yes

Grant Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal: No

Ravenna Public Schools Operating Millage Renwal Proposal: Yes

City of Muskegon Commissioner at Large: Rebecca St. Clair

City of Muskegon Mayor: Ken Johnson

See all Muskegon Co. results here.

OTTAWA COUNTY



City of Ferrysburg Mayor: Richard Carlson

City of Zeeland Council Member: Amy Langeland, Andrew Bult, Rebecca Perkins

Ravenna Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: Yes

School District of the City of Holland Bond Proposal: Yes

See all Ottawa Co. results here.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY



Galesburg/Charleston District Library Bond: No

See all Kalamazoo Co. results here.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

See all Allegan Co. results here.

IONIA COUNTY

Election results posted here.

