FOX 17 has learned the University of Michigan's football team is planning a big trip to Grand Haven.

However, the athletic department is looking for the event to be exclusive to its players and family.

City leaders say this would be the first time the city granted one group a section of the beach

The team is planning to be soaking in the sun and cooling off in Lake Michigan on July 23rd.

The city is now making one major tweak to the school's plans.

Grand Haven State Beach is a popular place to be during the weekends. Now, Jim Harbaugh, his players, and their families are looking to do the same on the 23rd, which is a Saturday.

"We have the beautiful waterfront and beautiful beaches, and they love to share it," Grand Haven Parks and Recreation Board Chairperson Tonya Christiansen said.

Grand Haven Parks and Recreation Board says the athletic department sent in a $135 application on July 1st.

The school is looking to use Section 11, which is next to Noto's at Bil Mar, exclusively for the team and players.

The late submission caused an unusual approach for the city.

The board usually recommends these matters for the city council to give final approval. But in a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Grand Haven city council approved of the measure if the parks department signs off on the event.

Mayor Catherine McNally, the only no-vote connected with FOX 17, said, "My principal reservation is I don't want to set precedent for one group exclusive use of any section of our beach."

"A couple of past weddings were an hour-long with 15-25 people, but this is close to 10 hours long, that they will be using that large portion of the beach with 250 people in a private event," Parks and Recreation Board Member Robert Bell said.



A couple of the Parks and Recreation board members have a similar feeling on the issue.

They're still giving the green light, but the school won't have exclusive rights to one section of the beach.

"We're just hoping that they can work with the city staff to make sure that that happens in a safe, safe way," Christiansen told FOX 17.

Christiansen says she knows this might change U of M's plans.

"We're very excited. You know, to have them here. We, love to share our beautiful city. We love the University of Michigan. And so we're excited to have them out here," she said.

U of M says they have gone elsewhere outside of the country before.

FOX 17 reached out to the University of Michigan to follow up on tonight's vote and non-exclusive use of that part of the beach. We haven't heard back.

