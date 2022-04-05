United Way of South Central Michigan forms after merger

BATTLE CREEK/JACKSON/KALAMAZOO/LANSING, Mich. — Three United Ways in Michigan have completed a recent merger on Friday, April 1.

The newly formed United Way of South Central Michigan (UWSCMI) says the merger, consisting of the United Ways of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region; Jackson County; and Capital Area United Way will bolster its impact to communities across Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Eaton, Ingham, Clinton and Jackson counties.

The merger was approved during a vote among boards of directors on Jan. 24, the network tells us.

View UWSCMI’s list of board members here.

“Our United Ways have been working side by side on common needs for a decade,” says CEO Chris Sargent. “By bringing together our unique experiences and broad expertise, we’re certain we can deliver more impact in more ways, both locally and regionally.”

Learn more on UWSCMI’s website.

