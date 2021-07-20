Union City without power after explosion at electrical building

UNION CITY, Mich. — After an explosion at an electrical on Tuesday, July 20, residents of Union City are without power.

The entire village is affected, as the explosion happened around 1:30 p.m.

No one who works in the building, as well as the first responders to the explosion, was injured in the incident.

The grid went down after officials said the explosion at the Village DPW/Electric building took out the village's main switcher for the electrical system.

Crews are working to ensure temporary power in the village. Updates on that power restoration can be found on the village's Facebook page.

