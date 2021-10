EAST LANSING, Mich. — Today is the day football fans have been waiting for. the rivalry game between U of M and MSU.

Both teams are undefeated 7-0 for the first time in years. The game will take place in East Lansing.

Fox 17 will have live coverage of the game today, you can watch it on Fox 17 starting at noon and we will have highlights from the game later tonight both on air and online.